PECO investigating apparent intentional damage to gas line in Bucks County

PECO is working with authorities to investigate what appears to be an intentional act of damage on a natural gas pipe Sunday in Bucks County, a PECO spokesperson said.

Shortly before 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the utility was alerted to a natural gas odor in the area of the 800 block of Tennis Avenue near I-95 in Bensalem, PECO spokesperson Derek Brown said Monday.

PECO personnel were dispatched to the location and found that the gas odor was the result of a damaged four-inch, high-pressure natural gas main, Brown said.

As a precaution, I-95 was temporarily shut down in both directions while crews repaired the main Sunday night, Brown said.

“The damage appears to have been caused as a result of a purposeful attempt to cut the pipe. PECO is working with authorities to conduct a full investigation into this incident,” Brown said.