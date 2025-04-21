Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

PECO investigating apparent intentional damage to gas line in Bucks County

Damage to natural gas main in Bensalem led to a temporary shutdown of nearby Interstate 95.

File photo.
File photo.Read moreMONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

PECO is working with authorities to investigate what appears to be an intentional act of damage on a natural gas pipe Sunday in Bucks County, a PECO spokesperson said.

Shortly before 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the utility was alerted to a natural gas odor in the area of the 800 block of Tennis Avenue near I-95 in Bensalem, PECO spokesperson Derek Brown said Monday.

PECO personnel were dispatched to the location and found that the gas odor was the result of a damaged four-inch, high-pressure natural gas main, Brown said.

As a precaution, I-95 was temporarily shut down in both directions while crews repaired the main Sunday night, Brown said.

“The damage appears to have been caused as a result of a purposeful attempt to cut the pipe. PECO is working with authorities to conduct a full investigation into this incident,” Brown said.