Pennsylvanians can now opt for a non-binary gender designation on driver licenses and photo identification cards, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
Gender designation options will be “M” for male, “F” for female, or “X” for non-binary and there is no fee to change a non-commercial driver’s license.
Pennsylvania will be joining more than a dozen states that already allow for these designations on ID cards, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ policy tracker.
Pennsylvania’s change follows a national movement of teenagers and young adults advocating for gender neutral pronouns, like they/them, and pushing for formal recognition of their gender identity on cards like a driver’s license or a college ID.
“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”
If you would like to change your ID, bring a completed Form DL-32, which does not require a medical or social service provider to sign off, to any PennDOT Driver License Center. This must be done in person, according to the department.
If this is your first ID, and your gender is different that your proof of identity document, the department says “you will need to provide the appropriate initial issuance form along with a completed Form DL-32, other required documentation, and applicable fee.”
If you need to change a commercial and REAL-ID, you will need to get a duplicate and pay the duplicate fees, according to the department.
“PennDOT is taking a very important step towards better serving Pennsylvanians of all gender identities. By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs said in a statement. “Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”