“PennDOT is taking a very important step towards better serving Pennsylvanians of all gender identities. By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs said in a statement. “Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”