Pennsylvania reports statewide intermittent 911 outage

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said Friday afternoon that 911 systems statewide were experiencing intermittent outages.

The cause for the problem was not immediately known.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a social media post that he had been briefed by PEMA on the situation.

“We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible. In the meantime — stay calm, follow the directions of PEMA and local authorities, and do not call 911 for any reason other than an emergency. Updates to follow," Shapiro said.

PEMA said in a phone alert shortly before 3:25 p.m. that “Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 Center on their non-Emergency lines.”

At 3:46 p.m., PEMA posted on social media: “We are working with technical experts to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working.”

PEMA added: “If you can’t get through and need emergency response, call your local 911 office directly. Find yours: http://readypa.info/psaps"

One of the earliest public notifications that there was a problem came from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, which posted on social media about the outages shortly before 3 p.m.

The Red Cross Philadelphia posted a list of numbers for Southeastern Pennsylvania that can be used for emergency calls if 911 is inaccessible.

For Bucks County, call 215-357-8700.

For Delaware County, call 610-891-5200.

For Montgomery County, call 610-635-4300.

For Philadelphia, call 215-686-8686 or 311.

For Chester County, the Red cross offered a link to a list of numbers for different parts of the county.

The Chester County Department of Emergency Services asked residents having problems with emergency calls to try 610-436-4700 instead.

Some local police departments also suggested residents can call the nonemergency numbers for those individual departments.

The Philadelphia Police Department urged residents to continue attempting to call 911 in the event of an emergency because some calls were still going through.

“If you are unable to reach 911, please call your local Philadelphia Police District directly,” the department said, offering a list of police district phone numbers.