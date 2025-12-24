Local pro athletes bring Christmas surprise to Chester County family

They almost didn’t put up a Christmas tree this year.

R.C. Wilson Sr. knew things were going to be tight for his family this holiday, with him starting a new job and “life just being hard,” he said. It was a week before Christmas when he reached out to Justin Brown, who leads an organization that connects athletes with community initiatives and had arranged several holiday donation drives this season, asking if Brown knew of any agencies that might donate some gifts to Wilson’s six kids.

Brown reached out to the Chester County community, and he got an outpouring of support. He asked NFL tight end Kenny Yeboah, a former Temple player who later joined the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, and former Phillies pitcher Tommy Greene to be part of a surprise. He told Wilson to put up the Christmas tree.

And on their quiet Coatesville street a few days before the holiday, the community showed up at Wilson’s doorstep with bags upon bags of gifts — essentials like clothing and shoes and food, plus toys and more than $500 in gift cards.

“We always try to do what we can for [the kids] to give them the best, but they also understand life gets hard for everybody. We went from, I feel like, being up top to rock bottom,” Wilson said Tuesday. “It’s amazing to get to see in person. Seeing it in person, especially when I needed the help, was a blessing from the community and for my family.”

The gifts were stacked under the Christmas tree and through the living room. It was overwhelming, said his wife, Chelsea Miller.

Yeboah, a new resident to Downingtown, and Greene signed footballs, baseballs, and the backs of T-shirts and posed for photos with the family.

It was cool to see, said Aadan Miller-Wilson, 15.

“I’ve never met an athlete, and I play two of the sports they play, too,” he said.

Yeboah, out with an injury, offered to coach the kids while he recovered. He had wanted to give back to the community he now part of, and was connected with Brown.

“To come here and see all these people help out and give back to the community that they’re in, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Yeboah said. “It’s really, really cool to see that everyone’s here just to help out.”

Greene credited his “better half,” Wendy, for quickly becoming involved with the surprise. When you help each other out, you help everyone out, Greene said.

“When you get a chance to make a difference, you do,” he said.

Wilson, who kept the surprise a secret from his family until the community showed up at their door, also found the support overwhelming.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.