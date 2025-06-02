Body found in Schuylkill near where boater went missing Sunday night in Montgomery County

A body of a man was recovered early Monday afternoon from the Schuylkill near where a boater went missing Sunday night in Montgomery County, officials said.

The body was recovered from the river around 12:15 p.m. Monday in Pottstown, said Mike Parker, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The boater went missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the Keim Street Bridge, which is undergoing a replacement project.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said the official identification of the man’s body was pending.

6abc reported that two boaters got caught in drainage pipes under the dismantled Keim Street Bridge and one was able to get out of the water but the second disappeared.

Parker said the Fish and Boat Commission is conducting an investigation into what happened.

In March, officials broke ground on the $20 million project to replace the 90-year-old bridge, which has been closed since 2010 due to structural concerns.