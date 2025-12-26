$1 million-winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Pa.

A Powerball ticket purchased in Northeast Pennsylvania netted a $1 million prize in the lottery’s Christmas Eve drawing.

The ticket — which matched all five of the white ball numbers, 04, 25, 31, 52, and 59, but not the Powerball number, 19 — was sold at Pittston Candy & Cigar Co. in Luzerne County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday in a news release.

Pittston Candy & Cigar Co. could not immediately be reached by phone Friday evening.

The lottery game’s three-month stretch ended Wednesday, after a ticket matching all six numbers was sold outside Little Rock, Ark. The $1.817 billion, or $834.9 million cash, jackpot was the second-largest in U.S. history and the largest Powerball prize of 2025, according to www.powerball.com.

Two other big-winnings tickets, worth $100,000 each, were sold in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, and Morris County, New Jersey.

Nearly 335,000 Powerball tickets purchased in the commonwealth won varying dollar amounts, and 10 New Jersey players won $50,000 prizes, according to the respective lottery commissions.

The prize followed 46 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers. Powerball’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins.

Another $20 million, or $9.2 million cash, will be up for grabs at Powerball’s Saturday drawing.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.