Red light enforcement cameras set to come to Lower Merion

Lower Merion is one step closer to installing red light cameras at some of its busiest intersections.

The township council last Wednesday moved forward an ordinance that would allow the police department to install red light cameras at designated intersections. The proposal, which saw wide support from the council and local law enforcement officers, will be officially voted on at the council’s July meeting.

Lower Merion’s red light cameras will be installed through the Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) Program, an initiative run by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

ARLE is a state-run grant program that helps Pennsylvania municipalities install automated enforcement cameras at intersections where red light infractions are a documented problem.

When a person runs a red light with an ARLE camera, a video of the infraction is captured and sent to a Lower Merion police officer. The officer then reviews the video before issuing a ticket in the mail to the vehicle’s owner. Rather than the standard red light violation a driver receives if pulled over by a police officer — about $170 and three points on their license — the fine for a violation at a red light camera is capped at $100, with no points. Tickets can be appealed in front of a hearing officer.

Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block emphasized that the program is “not about generating revenue,” but rather is designed to protect “the safety of our residents and citizens.”

Revenue generated from the program will cover administrative costs, and any leftover money will go into a state-run fund that supports transportation enhancement projects across Pennsylvania. Townships participating in the ARLE program receive priority status when applying for these grants.

The Lower Merion Police Department contracted Sensys Gatso Group, a traffic safety equipment provider, to conduct a preliminary study of four high-traffic intersections in Lower Merion.

The highest violation intersections were Lancaster Avenue and Haverford Station Road, with 339 violations within 24 hours, and Montgomery Avenue and Airdale Road, with 249 violations in 24 hours.

There were 83 violations at Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road and 93 violations at Spring Mill Road and Old Gulph Road, however the intersection at Spring Mill and Old Gulph Roads was not a viable option for a red light camera, the report stated.

At the township meeting, Sgt. Matthew Colflesh said the police department was “very surprised at the amount of violations that we had within a 24-hour period.”

If the program is officially approved by commissioners in July, the first red light camera will be installed at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road. Two cameras will be deployed at the intersection — one for the eastbound approaches and one for the westbound approaches. By starting with one intersection, the police department hopes to test and refine the process while gathering early data on the program’s impact.

“We want to start crawling before we start running,” Colflesh said.

According to the report presented to the commissioners, red light monitoring on Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard has dramatically reduced serious and fatal crashes. A similar program has also been effective in Abington.

The proposal was met with strong support from the commission.

Commissioner Sean Whalen said, “I am wildly in favor of this project moving forward.”

A similar proposal was floated in Lower Merion in 2013, but the commission ultimately voted it down. Commissioner Daniel Bernheim, who was on the commission when the 2013 proposal failed, said at last week’s meeting that there were concerns at the time about privacy. Now, he said, the commission has a better understanding of what the videos captured by red light cameras can and can’t be used for.

Under the ordinance considered by the commission, images and videos taken by the cameras must be destroyed within 30 days. The recordings may only be used for traffic violations — not for other surveillance — and may not be released under Right-to-Know requests. Images and videos captured by red light cameras will not be discoverable by a court or offered as evidence in any proceeding not directly related to the specific red light violation.

According to the report provided by the police department, ARLE programs have produced mixed results. Though some communities in the Philly area have seen success with the program, concerns remain about privacy issues and increases in rear-end collisions at ARLE intersections.

The board is set to approve the ordinance at its July 16 meeting.