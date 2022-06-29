A 54-year-old man was killed in Delaware County in what authorities believe to be a road-rage-related shooting, according to the district attorney.

The incident took place on State Road near Meetinghouse Lane. Springfield Police alerted the community of ongoing police activity shortly after 9 a.m., but did not immediately provide details about the incident.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the suspect is believed to have been driving a black car.

Authorities did not provide additional information but there was no danger to the community.

Anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.