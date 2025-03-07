A West Chester Uber driver was arrested for groping his female passenger

A West Chester Uber driver has been arrested for groping and harassing a female passenger, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Corcoran, 61, turned himself in to Whitpain Township Police Thursday. He is charged with indecent assault and harassment.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 1:38 a.m., Corcoran picked up a man and a woman from a Montgomery County bar. After a brief Wawa stop, Corcoran dropped the man off at his residence at approximately 2:02 a.m.

Once the man was inside his home, Corcoran allegedly exited the car and opened the rear door where the victim was sitting, speaking on FaceTime with her sister. He asked her to sit in the front, and she agreed. After Corcoran began driving, he asked the alleged victim to end the call, police said. The woman refused, but shortly thereafter her sister said she was going to bed and hung up.

Corcoran allegedly then put his hand under the woman’s shirt and bra and groped her breast. The woman got upset, and told Corcoran that he had crossed a line, police said. She got back on FaceTime with her sister for the rest of the ride, and Corcoran allegedly began making lewd comments about her body.

They arrived at the woman’s residence about 2:22 a.m., and she and Corcoran got out of the car, police said. Corcoran allegedly asked the woman, who was still on FaceTime, if he could feel her breast again and kiss her. She said no and told him he was continuing to act inappropriately, but allowed him to give her a hug before her mother opened the front door, police said.

On Feb. 12, Corcoran told police that he touched the alleged victim on the outside of her clothing and that he got out of the car at her house because he believed that she was going to give him half of the hoagie she’d bought at Wawa.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.

Corcoran’s case is similar to other alleged assaults from rideshare drivers in the Philadelphia area in recent years. An Uber driver from Montgomery County has denied charges that he raped a Villanova student after picking her up for a ride last fall, and a Philadelphia woman sued Uber after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in 2017.