In a surprise move, confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo and his alleged accomplice and cousin, Sean Kratz, decided not to take the stand as expected at Kratz’s murder trial.
The revelation that Kratz, 22, wouldn’t testify in his own defense was striking because his attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., all but guaranteed jurors in his opening statement last week that they would gain further insight from him into the killings of three young Bucks County men.
Instead, Peruto rested his defense Tuesday after calling just three witnesses: DiNardo’s parents, Antonio DiNardo and Sandra Affatato-DiNardo, and Kratz’s younger sister Marissa.
Kratz, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with three counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 22; Thomas Meo, 21; and Mark Sturgis, 19, on a secluded farm in 2017. In a recorded statement to detectives, Kratz confessed to shooting Finocchiaro in the head at DiNardo’s urging, and later acting as a lookout as his cousin shot the two other young men after luring them to the farm under the guise of a drug deal.
DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year and is serving four consecutive life sentences in state prison for the deaths of the three men he killed with Kratz and another victim, 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, whom he killed alone. The case captivated Bucks County and beyond after the four went missing and their relatives endured a dayslong search before authorities found three of the bodies on the DiNardo family farm and DiNardo led them to the fourth.
As part of a guilty plea that spared him the death penalty, DiNardo agreed to testify against Kratz. But when it came time for him to appear in court, he refused. Bucks County Chief Detective Martin McDonough, one of the lead investigators on the case, testified late Friday that DiNardo rejected the subpoena prosecutors arranged to secure his testimony, and refused to leave his cell when called.
On Tuesday, McDonough said no additional subpoenas had been submitted for DiNardo by Judge Jeffrey L. Finley.
(In Pennsylvania, only a judge can order corrections officials to forcibly escort an inmate to court, according to Susan McNaughton, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections.)
Earlier in the day, jurors heard, for the first time, from relatives of the young men slain on the farm.
In emotional testimony, Aimee King, Sturgis’ mother, said the days after her son’s disappearance were agonizing, spent waiting for answers on the DiNardo family farm.
“I was in shock, that shock lasted a while,” King said through tears. “But even being in shock, it’s unbearable. It’s not even a matter of getting through the day — It’s like, how do I get through one minute, one hour?"
Detectives testified that in the days after DiNardo and Kratz killed the men and buried them in a makeshift grave, Kratz casually texted his girlfriend, arranging a date. He also exchanged messages with his mother, asking her to buy him a new pair of sneakers.
There was no indication, as the defense had previously indicated, that he was shaken by the violence and sought help from his family.
Closing arguments in the case are expected this afternoon in Doylestown.