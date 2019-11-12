DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year and is serving four consecutive life sentences in state prison for the deaths of the three men he killed with Kratz and another victim, 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, whom he killed alone. The case captivated Bucks County and beyond after the four went missing and their relatives endured a dayslong search before authorities found three of the bodies on the DiNardo family farm and DiNardo led them to the fourth.