Two years ago, inside an interrogation room in Northeast Philadelphia, Sean Kratz seemed to “embellish” injuries to his knee, a county detective said Thursday. Injuries that his defense attorney says made him an easy target for Cosmo DiNardo, a cousin who coerced him into killing three men on a secluded Bucks County farm two years ago.
Kratz’s attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., has said his client was in fear of DiNardo, and that a debilitating knee injury from a previous, unrelated shooting made him unable to defend himself. The injury in turn forced him to cooperate with DiNardo’s plot to rob, and later kill, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township, and Mark Sturgis, 22, Peruto said.
DiNardo, 22, confessed to the killings, and that of a fourth victim, Jimi Patrick, 19. He is currently serving four consecutive life sentences in state prison.
His cousin, however, has refused two plea deals, triggering a murder trial that began Wednesday and is expected to last two weeks in Doylestown.
In court Thursday, Bucks County Chief Detective Martin McDonough said Kratz used the crutches he brought with him to the meeting with detectives “almost like an afterthought."
Later, when Kratz led detectives to his aunt’s home in Ardmore to hand over the .357 magnum revolver used in the murders, he also walked unaided, McDonough said, leading investigators to the ivy patch where the firearm was found.
Hollow-point bullets matching that gun were found inside the bodies of all three victims, buried in a 12 ½ foot hole on the DiNardo family’s farm in Solebury Township. The bodies had been soaked thoroughly in gasoline, to the point where the clothing they were found in had to be destroyed because of the fumes, investigators testified Thursday.
DiNardo told detectives he and Kratz tried to burn the bodies in a pig roaster. That roaster, a converted oil drum, was buried in the makeshift grave with them.
Dr. Ian Hood, a forensic pathologist, testified Thursday morning that all three had been shot in the back, as if the gunman had fired at them while they either running or turning away.
Finocchiaro was struck twice in the head, Hood said, and Sturgis was grievously wounded by a single shot, which tore through his torso and “basically cut his heart in half,” according to Hood.
Meo was not killed by the shot that struck his back. Instead, according to Hood, the cause of his death was severe blunt-force trauma to his head and torso, impacts that fractured his skull and injured his brain.
Prosecutors allege that DiNardo ran Meo over with a backhoe on the farm.
As those violent killings were unfolding, DiNardo’s father, Antonio, was pulling into the driveway leading to the farm with Catarnia Dionisio, the bookkeeper at his trucking company and his mistress.
Dionisio told jurors on Thursday that the couple’s trip to the farm was interrupted when the elder DiNardo saw a “thin, white man” that she believed was Kratz.
That unexpected appearance startled Antonio DiNardo, she said, because he didn’t want his son to know about the affair. They left immediately.