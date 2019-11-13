A Bucks County jury spent Wednesday weighing the fate of Sean Kratz, the accused coconspirator in three killings of young men.
But after six hours of deliberation, the jurors had not reached a verdict in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 22; Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 19, who were slain and buried on a secluded farm in Solebury Township in 2017. They were sent home for the night.
Kratz, 22, is charged with three counts of criminal homicide as well as conspiracy, robbery, abuse of corpse, and related offenses. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
The Northeast Philadelphia native confessed to shooting Finocchiaro in the head and then acting as a lookout as his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, killed and buried the two other victims.
DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty last year and is serving four consecutive life sentences in state prison.
The jury seemed close to a verdict Wednesday afternoon, asking Judge Jeffrey L. Finley about whether they could convict someone of multiple counts of murder, and asking for a second time to watch portions of Kratz’s videotaped statements to detectives.
Deliberations are to resume early Thursday in Doylestown.