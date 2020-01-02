A SEPTA passenger train hit a car at a grade crossing in Montgomery County Thursday morning, injuring the driver, officials said.
The accident occurred about 9:50 a.m. as the inbound Warminster Line train, which had about 90 passengers on board, was nearing the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station, said John Golden, a SEPTA spokesperson.
No one on the train was hurt, but the vehicle’s driver was taken to an area hospital, Golden said. The person’s condition was not immediately known.
The crash occurred at a grade crossing at South Street that has warning lights and leads to a gated power station.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SEPTA passengers were advised to expect delays on the line.