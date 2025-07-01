Lansdale SEPTA station shut down after freight train crash; 2 hospitalized

A freight train and pickup truck collided Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, leading to the hospitalization of two people and a temporary SEPTA station shutdown in both directions.

The incident occurred when a pickup truck near the Lansdale Regional Rail station ran a red light and drove around the railroad crossing arm and gates blocking the train tracks, Lansdale Police said.

The vehicles collided, causing heavy damage to the truck’s cab portion, including a crushed hood, which could be seen at the site of the crash. The train car impacted by the crash was also damaged, losing a wheel, causing it to partially derail. Crew was able to fix the train damage.

Lansdale Police Chief Michael Trail described the incident to reporters as a “high impact, high velocity collision.”

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, “two young boys” were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition. The Inquirer reached out to Lansdale Police for comment but didn’t hear back as of publication time.

The freight train involved was using SEPTA tracks, according to a SEPTA spokesperson. All inbound service was temporarily suspended from the station along with outbound from Glenside to Doylestown as investigative work took place. Services resumed around noon. Drivers were advised to expect delays and watch for road detours.