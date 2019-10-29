The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death of a 16-year-old girl who was hit by a SEPTA Regional Rail train on Monday was a suicide.
The girl was struck by a city-bound train on the Media/Elwyn Line, just south of the Swarthmore Station, about 7 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen was a student at Strath Haven High School. School counselors and psychologists have been made available to assist students at both the high school and middle school, the Wallingford Swarthmore School District Superintendent Lisa Palmer said in a message to parents.
The Inquirer is withholding the girl’s name to protect her family’s privacy.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.