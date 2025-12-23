Injuries reported after explosion at nursing home in Bucks County

Emergency responders reported multiple injuries after an explosion rocked a nursing home Tuesday afternoon in Bristol Township in Bucks County.

Firefighters and police responded to the explosion and fire at the Bristol Health & Rehab Center — formerly known as Silver Lake Healthcare Center — at 905 Tower Rd.

“Emergency crews are responding to the incident here at Bristol Health & Rehab. We are currently working with local emergency authorities. We will be posting a contact number shortly and updates here as we have them,” the center, which is owned by Saber Healthcare Group, posted on Facebook.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured.

The nursing home has 174 certified beds, according to the Medicare website.

Firefighters from neighboring Pennsylvania counties and from New Jersey have responded to the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Department sent its Rescue 1 unit and Engine 29 company to provide support, said department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham.

Jim Morgan, president of the Bristol Township School Board, said district buses were available to take people from the emergency scene at the nursing home to a reunification center at Truman High School, the Associated Press reported. Morgan said officials were working on setting up beds and providing water and other needs to residents. As of 4 p.m. no one had showed up at the school, Morgan said.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the area, said on social media that he had been briefed on reports of an explosion at the nursing home.

“My team and I are in direct communication with local officials and emergency responders, and we are closely monitoring developments as authorities work to secure the scene and care for those affected. We will continue to stay engaged and share updates as more verified information becomes available,” Fitzpatrick said.

“For everyone’s safety, I urge you to please avoid the area. Please also join me in praying for the safety of the residents of the nursing home, the dedicated staff who care for them, and our brave first responders who rushed to the scene and ran toward danger without hesitation,” Fitzpatrick said.

State Rep. Tina Davis, who also represents the area, said she was “deeply concerned” by the reports of an explosion and fire at the nursing home.

“My thoughts are with the residents, their families, and the staff during this frightening situation. I am closely monitoring developments and remain in contact with local officials and first responders as they work to ensure everyone’s safety. I urge the public to avoid the area so emergency crews can do their jobs,” Davis wrote on Facebook.

Federal records indicate the building had an automatic sprinkler system.

The facility, composed of low-slung brick buildings, sits on two-acre campus in lower Bucks County. As of 2024, Silve Lake housed 162 residents, more than 75% of whom were 60 years or older, according to the most recent inspection records.

The facility had 129 full and part-time staff members as of 2024, records show.

Communicare Health Services, a privately run for-profit nursing home operator based in Cinninati, took over operations at Silver Lake in 2021.

The facility was recently acquired by Saber Healthcare Group, and rebranded as Bristol Health & Rehab Center. Operators announced the new ownership and name in a Facebook post this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.