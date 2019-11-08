Law enforcement officials are attempting to identify the partially decomposed remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Chester County.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said civilians spotted bones in the wooded area off East Glencrest Road in Valley Township on Oct. 29 and called police.
Besides the bones, officers found the partially decomposed remains of a small-stature female in the 16-40 age range.
Valley Township Police Chief Brian Newhall said there were no signs of trauma and it appeared that the female was not the victim of foul play.
The woman was wearing a yellow and gray sweatshirt and had a tattoo on her right hip of a ram or the Capricorn symbol.
“The woman is somebody’s daughter, sister, or mother,” District Attorney Tom Hogan said. “We are asking the public’s help to identify her and return to her family.”
Anyone with information was asked to Chester County Det. Sgt. Tom Goggin at 610-344-6866 or Valley Township Police Officer James Cheiffo at 610-384-8133.