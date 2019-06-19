A Berks County woman was recovering Wednesday after a copperhead snake bit her in the arm when she went to her basement to do the laundry.
The Reading Eagle said the woman was admitted to Reading Hospital Tuesday morning after she was bitten in her home in Mount Penn and would be kept overnight at least.
Danelle Reed told the newspaper that before being treated, her mother, Judy Reed, "was in a lot of pain, there was a lot of swelling, and she had tingling in her arm.”
State wildlife officials removed a two-foot long copperhead from the basement and said the juvenile snake likely went to there to find a dry place from all the soggy weather.
The copperhead is the most common of the three venomous snakes in Pennsylvania, according to the state Fish and Boat Commission.
Copperhead bites are rarely fatal but require immediate treatment for associated pain and swelling, according to medical literature and the commission.