She took too many pills in March 2018 and overdosed, according to court records. Her husband told police he believed her death was accidental, but investigators noted that Miller had written her nearly 200 prescriptions for various opiates over the course of five years. The last was for 180 doses of Oxycodone, a quantity “well over” state and federal recommendations, according to the affidavit of probable cause for the doctor’s arrest.