BEDFORD — The district attorney in Bedford County will bring charges against a man who shot at civil rights marchers last August, striking one person in the face.
The announcement from Lesley Childers-Potts came just days after Spotlight PA and the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat learned she had been given the results of a State Police investigation into the shooting in early March.
Reporters from the news organizations visited Childers-Potts on March 22 and were told through an assistant that the case was still “under investigation.”
When asked for an update on Thursday, Childers-Potts said she wouldn’t release any additional information until she made her decision: “I will not comment further until that time.”
She did not respond to a follow-up question asking why she had not made a decision, despite having the State Police report for two months.
Terry Myers, 51, was charged with five felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. An attorney for Myers, Matthew Zatko, previously told Spotlight PA his client did shoot at the marchers but would be exonerated by an investigation.
Charges were also brought against the marcher who Myers shot, Orsino V. Thurman, 37. Thurman — who police allege shot back at Myers — was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, as well as with illegal possession of a firearm.
Childers-Potts, who has the sole county authority to decide whether charges should be filed, had maintained for more than nine months that she was waiting on a Pennsylvania State Police investigation to make a decision.
“I personally reviewed every piece of evidence, including over 700 pages of written reports prepared by the Pennsylvania State Police,” Childers-Potts said in a press release Friday. “Where someone lives or who they know is not relevant in our prosecutions. Seeking truth and justice and doing the right thing for the right reason are important in every case.”
Bedford County residents for months have been demanding answers from officials and trying to understand what happened that night in Schellsburg, but were met with stalling, a lack of transparency, and misinformation.
As a result, the community has been split between those who interpreted the shooting as a racist attack and others who — often based on misinformation — supported the shooter.
“People need to know what happened,” Max Bulger, a Schellsburg resident who lives just east of where the shooting occurred, said in March. “Otherwise, everyone is going to keep arguing over two different stories. It makes it hard to know what is what.”
This post will be updated.
