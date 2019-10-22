Reporters sought to contextualize Scarnati’s obscured credit card spending by comparing it to other legislative campaigns. Using a database built by The Caucus, they identified nearly 300 other campaigns that obscured spending from 2016 through 2018, and then sought records for the 25 campaigns with the greatest totals. Those requests resulted in roughly 3,600 pages of documents, including receipts and credit card statements turned over by the campaigns.