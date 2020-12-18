Maurice Thomas said he did not find out his cousin died from COVID-19 until another prisoner called to let him and his wife know. Anthony Reel, whose brother is incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands and was transferred to a hospital due to COVID-19 complications, said prison staff told him it “was illegal” to speak to the hospital and wouldn’t tell him the location. Theresa Shoatz said she called SCI-Dallas nonstop for three days and had to goad a corrections nurse to tell her that her father, a cancer patient, had tested positive.