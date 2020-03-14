This story was produced as part of a joint effort between Spotlight PA, LNP Media Group, PennLive, PA Post, and WITF to cover how Pennsylvania state government is responding to the coronavirus.
HARRISBURG — The coronavirus has thrown into question whether a special state House election in Bucks County will take place as scheduled Tuesday.
But if it does, an elections official there has advice for voters: Bring your own pen.
At a news conference Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf said there has been “talk” about postponing the election in the 18th House district, though a final decision has yet to be made. He added there is general agreement that “it would not be a good idea to have that election next Tuesday,” as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has grown to three.
As of Friday evening, the Bucks County Board of Elections said the special was still on.
If Pennsylvania officials want to keep people from the polls to prevent the spread of the virus, House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) would have to call a new election. Representatives for Turzai declined to comment Friday.
Three special elections — in Bucks County, Westmoreland County, and a district that includes parts of Butler and Mercer Counties — were called to fill vacancies in the state House left by members who won judgeships and a county commissioner seat. At least two of the races are expected to be competitive, with Democrats hoping their voter registration advantage will translate into flips of Republican-held seats in Bucks and Westmoreland.
While all voters are able to request a mail-in ballot for the April primary, that option was not available for these special elections.
Unless something changes, elections officials said they are planning to report to their assigned polling locations on Tuesday, as they’re required to by law, prepared with wipes and gloves.
“I’d like to say we could put everybody in a bubble and protect everybody, but I’m not sure that’s possible,” said Jeffrey Greenburg, the director of elections for Mercer County.
Counties will take special precautions due to the coronavirus, the elections officials said. These policies include asking voters in districts with paper ballots to bring their own pens, as well as providing poll workers with gloves and sanitizing wipes to clean the machines and scanners after use. Officials are also encouraging voters to follow the Department of Health’s guidelines like washing their hands after leaving polling locations.
Andy Harkulich, chair of the Mercer County Democrats, said Friday he’s proceeding as if the election will happen. When asked if he thinks COVID-19 will affect turnout, he said, “I’m sure it is.”
“I’m sure the numbers will be down,” he said. “What we’re going through, you can’t complain about. This thing that’s going on is pretty serious.”
In Westmoreland County, director of elections Beth Lechman said she expects turnout to drop by about 7% compared to previous special elections, down to around 10% total turnout.
But in Bucks County, chief clerk of elections Gail Humphrey said she is expecting higher turnout for a special election “because of the seat we’re replacing” and “because of what seems to be the changing political climate” in the area.
Voters will choose who will succeed longtime moderate Republican Gene DiGirolamo, who was elected county commissioner in November 2019. It’s a key seat Democrats are eyeing as they work to flip the GOP-controlled House this fall.
As of Friday morning, Humphrey said she had only discussed with state officials how the county can address safety concerns for the April 28 primary.
“We’re just trying to get through this special election,” Greenburg in Mercer County said. “Then, there’s a lot of big conversations occurring at the state level as we approach the presidential primary.”
