HARRISBURG — An inmate at a state prison in Montgomery County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case inside Pennsylvania’s system.
Officials became aware of the case at SCI Phoenix on Saturday, the Department of Corrections said in a statement. The incarcerated person, who has “underlying health conditions,” has been placed in isolation. The area where the inmate lived has been placed under quarantine, officials said.
The department did not identify the person who tested positive, but at least one inmate at that facility — Walter Ogrod, a death row inmate who is “likely innocent,” according to Philadelphia’s district attorney — had sought testing earlier this month.
Three employees have also self-reported positive tests, according to a department website, though it was unclear where they were stationed. “The [department] does not have the rights to obtain medical information on staff, so the DOC relies on employees to provide that information," a statement on the site reads.
Pennsylvania corrections officers and inmate advocacy groups have raised concerns that an outbreak inside a state prison could be inevitable because of the difficulty of practicing “social distancing.”
This story will be updated.
