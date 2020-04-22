Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced a tiered, color-coded system for relaxing restrictions on businesses and residents now under lockdown because of the coronavirus, providing the first glimpse of what life might look like when his administration begins reopening parts of Pennsylvania early next month.
During an early evening briefing, the governor said areas with a downward trajectory of cases over a two-week period and an adequate number of available hospital beds can enter the "yellow tier” and begin a limited reopening on May 8.
He said areas in the north-central and northwestern part of the state would likely hit that benchmark first.
Businesses there would be allowed to call employees back to work, as long as they provide masks and require workers to practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the virus. Schools would remain closed, large gatherings would still be prohibited, and restaurants and bars would still only be permitted to remain open for takeout food.
If there is no spike in cases, a region could then enter the green tier, which would eliminate many of the restrictions under the current stay-at-home order for residents. But, Wolf said, people should expect to follow guidance from federal and state health officials for preventing the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask during public outings.
The governor also warned that there might be stops and starts — and that if counties report spikes in cases, they could be shut down again.
“I am attempting to provide as much certainty as I can, even though the virus controls the calendar for each and every one of us,” Wolf said.
Earlier this week, the governor announced he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until at least May 8, but signaled that he would begin relaxing restrictions after that in areas where coronavirus cases remained low.
The governor also said he will allow “limited construction” statewide beginning May 1, as long as precautions, including social distancing, are taken on site. The governor also said he is increasing the number of state-run wine and spirits stores that can offer curbside pickup, and that car sales will be allowed online.
In March, Wolf began issuing stay-at-home orders for residents in the hardest hit counties, directing them to only leave the house for necessities such as groceries and medicine. He expanded that order statewide April 1. The governor also ordered all but “life-sustaining” businesses to shut down operations in March. Although his administration opened a waiver process for companies, it has been criticized as unfair and secretive.
