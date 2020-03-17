This story was produced as part of a joint effort between Spotlight PA, LNP Media Group, PennLive, PA Post, and WITF to cover how Pennsylvania state government is responding to the coronavirus.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate will meet Wednesday to consider allowing greater voting outside the state Capitol in order to protect members and their staff from the coronavirus.
While current rules allow proxy voting, the 50-member body can’t legislate unless at least 26 senators are present on the floor. Lawmakers will meet at 1 p.m. to consider temporarily adjusting this rule “to allow for more remote voting,” said Senate GOP spokesperson Jenn Kocher.
The House met Monday to temporarily change its rules so members can submit their votes to party leaders and committee chairs, who still must be present in the Capitol if lawmakers want to consider legislation. House members also shortened the amount of time needed to move bills between the two chambers.
State legislatures across the country are grappling with how they will continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, with at least 11 postponing or suspending their sessions and several others closing their doors to the public, Governing magazine reported. Pennsylvania closed the Capitol to visitors Friday and cancelled all public events.
As of late last week, lawmakers had planned to come in for several session days. But in the past few days, the number of COVID-19 cases has grown across the state.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) told the Pennsylvania Cable Network that the chamber is still figuring out how remote voting will work. He mentioned conference calls or video meetings as options to consider.
“This is all new to all of us so we’re working through the process to make sure we’re still transparent,” Corman said.
The Senate was originally scheduled to be in session this week, but the General Assembly has had to refocus to assist Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency response, Corman said. All Senate action during this time will be focused on COVID-19 response.
“My guess is there won’t be a lot of handshaking as normal,” Corman said.
