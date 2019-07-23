They congregate with impunity anywhere they can, including homes, cars, yards, and fields, decreasing “the quality of life for people living in heavily infested areas,” state officials have said. They lay masses of 30 to 50 eggs on trees and cluster on crops, threatening to destroy grapes, apples, peaches and timber. Their strong, long legs allow them to jump quickly and latch onto various objects, including the undercarriages of vehicles bound for other states.