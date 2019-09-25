Brad Line's two sons, Greyson, 13, top, and Nolan, 7, pushed him to create an app that would make a game out of killing the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that has threatened to cripple Pennsylania's $18 billion grape, tree fruit, and lumber industries. On Saturday, after a month-and-a-half of developing the app, Line, 47, released it to Apple's App Store. It went live Saturday morning and has already attracted a few hundred users, some of whom have already killed dozens of the bugs. They hold up their phones with the app.