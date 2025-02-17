Fire crews battle massive industrial fire at Montgomery County’s SPS Technologies

Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm industrial fire late Monday night at an aerospace parts supplier in Montgomery County, officials said.

No injuries were initially reported.

Abington Township police reported that the fire erupted at SPS Technologies industrial complex on Highland Avenue. The police advised nearby residents to stay inside due to the “dangerous smoke and air quality concerns,” and urged motorists to avoid the area. Explosions were reported at the facility.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a half-mile radius of the complex.

SEPTA reported that the Doylestown and Warminster regional rail lines were suspended because of fire activity near Glenside Station.

Abington Township Commissioner Jeffrey Browne also posted a statement about the fire on Facebook.

“Hey neighbors, if you haven’t heard already, there’s a huge fire at SPS Technologies on Highland Ave. I’m sure all of our local Abington Fire Companies are on call including Edge Hill Fire Company,” Browne said.

“Please keep all of our brave first responders as well as any employees that were in the building in your thoughts and prayers and please avoid the area!!” Brown said.

The company was founded more than a century ago as Standard Pressed Steel Company. The Abington complex is described as 560,000 square feet and is a source for parts throughout the aerospace industry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.