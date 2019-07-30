Stefanie Dunne sent more than 6,000 text messages to a teenager over the last year. She called him “hunny” and professed her love for him. The boy, then 17, reciprocated as they set up secret rendezvous at parks around Chester County.
In May, one of those meetings was stumbled upon by a police officer, who found the two in a state of undress in the back of Dunne’s vehicle, according to the affidavit filed in her arrest Tuesday.
Dunne, 44, met the teenager while working as a school resource officer at Downingtown West High School. Their relationship, which investigators described as “inappropriate,” cost her her job as a police officer in the borough, and resulted her in being charged with corruption of a minor.
“This was a situation where this defendant had a responsibility to take care of students, to protect students,” Chester County First District Attorney Michael Noone said Tuesday. “And instead, she betrayed her oath, she betrayed her badge and she took advantage of this young man."
Dunne was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at district court in Downingtown, with Judge Jeffrey Valocchi freeing her on $50,000 unsecured bail. There was no attorney listed for Dunne, and she declined to comment after the proceedings.
Noone said Tuesday that Dunne and the boy, who is now 18, met when he was a freshman at the school. They began their relationship in 2018, after the teen had left Downingtown West and enrolled in a workforce training program in Exton.
The messages gradually become more sexually charged, including graphic innuendos, the affidavit said.
In an interview with county detectives, Dunne said the boy was a "tortured soul, very depressed” and that she had helped coach him through a “downward spiral,” the affidavit said. She likened herself to a counselor for the teen, who had been enrolled in a program at the high school for students with mental health, emotional or disciplinary issues.
It was unclear when their physical relationship began, but Noone said there was no evidence that it had started while the teen was enrolled at Downingtown West. Additionally, he was above the legal age of consent in Pennsylvania when the physical contact occurred.
Dunne was removed from her position at the school district immediately after the investigation began in May, and she later resigned from the police department.
In a statement Tuesday, Downingtown Police Chief Howard Holland said the department was “shocked and disappointed” by Dunne’s alleged actions.
“This type of conduct is deplorable to anyone, but much greater to those who wear the Downingtown Police badge with honor,” Holland said.
Officials at Downington Area School District said Tuesday that the district “strongly condemns” Dunne’s alleged actions.
“Anytime there is a threat to a young person, it is deeply upsetting,” they said in a statement. “As a district, we continually strive to ensure the safety and protection of our school community.”