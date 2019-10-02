She delivered the stillborn baby in the bathroom of her mobile home. Instead of grieving for the child, the baby’s father took the body outside to a burn barrel, set it in on fire, and then buried the remains in an unmarked grave that police are still searching for, authorities said.
The father, William Jones, 49, who police say also sold methamphetamine, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of corpse, concealing the death of a child, drug delivery, and related offenses. The baby’s mother, Anita Depedro, 29, remains at large, facing charges of drug dealing. She is not charged with covering up her child’s death or abusing the corpse.
“When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash,” Chester County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said in a statement. “This is a disturbing and horrific case.”
The charges stem from two separate investigations, prosecutors said.
The probe into the child’s death began in March when authorities say an anonymous call came in to Chester County Children and Youth Services. The caller said Depedro had delivered a stillborn child at the mobile home on Egan Circle in Honey Brook Township, a home she shared with Jones, according to charging documents, and Jones had burnt and buried the baby’s corpse somewhere.
Investigators searched the property, interviewed witnesses, scoured social media, and reviewed Children and Youth Services records, they said, and found enough evidence to charge Jones. But they said they never found the child’s remains.
The couple also sold meth — a stimulant that’s been on the rise in the region over the past two years — to a confidential informant multiple times between June and August, authorities said.
Jones is being held at the Chester County Correctional Facility. Bail had not been set Wednesday, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing had also not yet been scheduled, and no attorney for Jones was listed on the documents.
Authorities are still looking for Depedro.
Police ask anyone with information about the case or her whereabouts to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or Pennsylvania State Police’s Embreeville barracks at 610-486-6280.