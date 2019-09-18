On the morning Ledyard died, investigators said she stayed up late, texting friends until 2:45 a.m. At 3:02 a.m., dressed in a purple tank top, she got into her black Honda Civic and drove two minutes to a road near a bridge. She then turned the headlights off and got out. Police said they do not know what Ledyard, 50, did between then and 7 a.m., when they were alerted that her body was in the river.