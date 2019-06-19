Smith’s lawyer said her client, then 19, was six months pregnant with a second child and taking care of King’s 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, along with Tahjir, on this day of his death. Smith fed the three children breakfast around 9:30 a.m., the lawyer said, then cleaned the house in preparation for home-health aides who were coming to help care for King’s grandmother, who was suffering from dementia. King slept in until 11 a.m., she said.