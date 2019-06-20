In the last, sad hours of his life, prosecutors said, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith was frightened, deeply bruised, soaked in his own urine, and unable to sit up straight. He had been severely beaten and burned, they said, as punishment for spilling his cereal earlier that January day last year.
On Thursday, prosecutors asked a Montgomery County jury to convict his mother, Lisa Smith, and her boyfriend, Keiff King, of murder in connection with the brutal beating that took the life of a child who spent the last day of his life suffering.
Smith, 20, and King, 27, they said, had pummeled the slender boy into unconsciousness on Jan. 22, 2018 using their hands and a sandal, then burned him in the shower with scalding water.
“He was brutalized, over and over and over again,” First Assistant District Attorney Edward F. McCann Jr. said in his closing argument to the jury. “This is not discipline gone bad. You know this.”
As Tahjir lay dying, prosecutors said, Smith bundled her son in winter clothes, walked a few blocks away as part of a cover-up story that she was coming from a nearby bus stop, and called 911 to report he was suffering an asthma attack. When the ambulance arrived, authorities said, she brusquely deposited her son’s body into the arms of a surprised paramedic and began to walk away.
“She never asked about Tahjir’s condition,” McCann said. “You know why she never asked? She knows he’s dead.”
Lawyers for Smith and King said there had been no murderous intent in the couple’s actions, instead describing their conduct as negligent and reckless.
Smith’s public defender, Carrie Allman, said her client — then six months pregnant with King’s child — loved Tahjir, but was overwhelmed caring for him and King’s two other children in a dirty, crowded Abington home.
King’s lawyer, Francis Genovese, told the jury of seven men and five women that charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment were more appropriate than murder and urged the panel to consider that punishment.
“What motive did Mr. King have to kill a 4-year-old child?" he asked. “Because he spilled cereal? Because he peed himself? It makes no sense.”
McCann, the prosecutor, called the possibility of an involuntary manslaughter verdict grossly below the standard of justice in Tahjir’s case.
“Let’s not sugarcoat it,” he said. “We know this. You know it. They took that shoe and beat him, repeatedly, as hard as they could.”
It was the culmination of violence against the boy that had been building for months, authorities said.
Tahjir, just a month from his fifth birthday, had ten fractures on eight ribs and deep scars on his back that likely came from a belt whipping. Relatives had noticed a black eye. His mother admitted to dragging the child across the carpet in the past, leaving him with rug burn.
And on the day Tahjir died last year, prosecutors said, the abuse went even further.
The child’s bottom was severely swollen from having been beaten with a sandal dozens of times, said Ian Hood, a forensic pathologist who conducted Tahjir’s autopsy. The violence was so severe, he said, that fatty tissue ruptured in the child’s body, releasing toxins that leached into the bloodstream and eventually caused the boy to go into shock.
Tahjir’s brain, too, was swollen, Hood said, both ears were bruised, and a shoulder displayed a fresh second-degree burn.
“He’s not taking a hot shower,” said McCann, the prosecutor. “He’s getting burned by his mother and her boyfriend.”
As the lawyers spoke, Smith and King, who had known of each other until they struck up a romantic relationship in 2017, sat quietly at the defense table, emotionless.
“She chose Keiff King over her child,” McCann said, emphasizing his next words. “Every single time.”