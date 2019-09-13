Three people are reported dead following a two-vehicle crash at a five-point intersection in Plymouth Township early Friday.
The wreckage-scattering crash involving a van and a sports utility vehicle occurred around midnight on Ridge Pike where Chemical Road and Colwell Road meet the busy thoroughfare, police said.
Plymouth Township police declined comment on the report of three dead and said a statement on the crash would be issued later Friday morning.
The cause of the crash, which closed the intersection for about six hours, is under investigation.