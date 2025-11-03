Three teens dead, one in critical condition after Halloween night car crash in Bucks County

Three teenagers are dead and one is in critical condition after one of the teens lost control of their vehicle and crashed in Bucks County on Halloween night.

Warrington Township Police identified 18-year-old Aziz Umidovich Amonov, 16-year-old Kozyrev Artem, and 15-year-old Elkhan Saparbekov as the occupants of the car who died in the crash.

Another 14-year-old passenger, who has not been identified, survived the crash and was transported to Abington Hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to the Warrington Police Department.

The 14-year-old lone survivor remains in the intensive care unit of CHOP, according to police.

The four teens, Amonov and Saparbekov in the front seats and Artem and the 14-year-old in the backseat, were in a Toyota Camry going eastbound on the 2600 block of Bristol Road in Warrington on Oct. 31 around 9:30 p.m. The 15-year-old Saparbekov, who police say was driving albeit too young to have his license, began to descend over the crest of a hill on the narrow road, according to a preliminary investigation. Police say he then lost control of the vehicle, veering into the path of an oncoming Ford Explorer. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation continued Monday, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn. She said detectives were conducting a mechanical examination of the two cars involved, as well as waiting for toxicology results for Saparbekov. Both are standard for all fatal crashes.

“My heart and prayers go out to the families of the three deceased and I’m hoping and praying that the youngest of the individuals in the vehicle pulls through,” Schorn said. “This is just an unimaginable tragedy in all of those families and in our entire community.”

On Sunday, a memorial service was held for Saparbekov in Northeast Philadelphia. Neshaminy School District, where Amonov and Saparbekov were high school students, held a counseling session Sunday at Poquessing Middle School and were set to offer those services again Monday, including referrals to local counselors. Two fundraisers for funeral expenses have been set up for Artem and Saparbekov.

Artem, a hockey player, was remembered by his former youth team, the Philadelphia Blazers, in a Facebook post as “a wonderful young man, a great teammate, and part of our hockey family.” Families of the local youth hockey scene swarmed the comments to reflect on how memorable Artem was as a teammate and player.

Schorn said the fatal crash came after her office put out an informational video last week, cautioning drivers to be safe on Halloween, given it fell on a Friday and coincided with a number of events, including a football game at Neshaminy High School, where some of the victims were students.

In addition to Neshaminy School District’s counseling team, these local resources are available to those affected by the loss of the four teens.