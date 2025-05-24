At Tyler State Park, crews continue their search for missing ranger whose kayak capsized

The search continued Saturday for the park ranger who went missing after a boating accident at Tyler State Park in Newtown, Bucks County.

The 38-year-old Delaware County man, whom authorities have not identified, was kayaking on the Neshaminy Creek just before 12:30 p.m. Friday when his boat capsized, Pennsylvania State Police officials have said. Over the past day, agencies from across Bucks County have converged on the area to search for him.

Advertisement

The 1,700-acre park, popular for hiking, boating, and fishing, remains closed to the public until further notice.

On Friday afternoon, crews could be seen searching a section of the creek near a dam, according to footage from 6abc’s helicopter. A buoy, suspended just above the surface on a rope, and a blue life jacket bobbed in fast-moving water at the dam’s edge. The man, a park resource ranger tasked with technical public safety work, was trying to place a buoy in the water when his kayak flipped, according to 6abc.

The tragedy serves as a jarring reminder of just how powerful water can be, said Lee Stocker, 47, of Langhorne. Stocker, a certified diver who has done search and rescue work across the region, said he has spent hundreds of hours fishing and swimming in the same section of Neshaminy Creek.

As a teenager in the 1990s, Stocker said he was fishing there when a young boy tried to walk out on the flooded dam and was pulled under, getting stuck in the undertow near a boat dock. Stocker jumped in. For a time, both of them were stuck, but Stocker said he used his knowledge of the creek to get them to safety.

Perhaps making the water there even more perilous on Friday: A recent stretch of wet weather that has brought the city’s rainfall total for the month to about 4.5 inches, about double the average.

“When the water is very high, that place is very dangerous,” Stocker said, “and a lot of people don’t realize how dangerous it can be.”

Melissa George, 38, of Fairless Hills, learned the hard way. On a hot summer day in July 2014, her then-7-year-old son, Orlando, slipped on algae-covered rocks in shallow water and was swept away, his little body heading toward the dam, she recalled. He was saved by a stranger, a man who had been in the water nearby with other children.

“It’s so deceiving. When you look at it and you think, ‘Oh its just a little creek,’” George said. But when Orlando fell, “it was like all of a sudden somebody pulled his legs out from under him.”

Most of that stretch of Neshaminy Creek is shallow, Stocker said, but there are holes that are probably 10 to 15 feet deep. There are also large boulders, he said, on which someone could hit their head and be knocked unconscious.

“It’s not just what you see. It’s what you can’t see, too,” Stocker said. “The current can be strong enough to pin you where you can’t physically move.”

Given how shallow most of the creek is, however, he is surprised the man has yet to be found. It was unclear whether the worker was wearing a life jacket.

“If you have a life jacket, you should pop up,” Stocker said. “Sounds like just a terrible accident.”

As summer unofficially begins, “hopefully other people can learn from this. Water can be fun, but it’s no joke,” Stocker said. “It doesn’t matter your age or your experience level.”

Several state and national officials from Bucks County have said on social media that they were heartbroken to hear about the incident.

“These rangers are more than caretakers of our natural spaces — they’re protectors, often putting themselves at risk to serve others," wrote U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.), a Levittown native who represents all of Bucks County. “My prayers are with the ranger, their loved ones, and the entire DCNR family,” referring to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which maintains state parks.

“Grateful to the first responders for their swift and tireless efforts,” Fitzpatrick added. “Please keep all those affected in your thoughts.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.