Police were investigating the death of a newborn baby found outside in Upper Darby.

The discovery in the area of Patterson Avenue and Wiltshire Road was reported around 4 p.m., a Delaware County emergency dispatcher said.

6ABC posted a photo from the scene showing police guarding the location and a white tent set up over a blue tarp.

Initial TV reports said the baby was found in a trash bag, but the dispatcher could not confirm that.

No further details were immediately available.