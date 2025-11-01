3 teens killed, another critically injured in Warrington crash

Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a car crash Friday night in Warrington, Bucks County, township police said.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, whose names were not released, were killed in the crash, police said, which happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Aziz Umidovich Amonov, 18, who authorities said was from Feasterville/Trevose, was also killed.

A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition at a Philadelphia hospital, police said.

Police said the four were traveling east on Bristol Road in a Toyota Camry driven by the 15-year-old, police said. As the car approached a downward crest in the narrow road, it appears the driver lost control, causing the car to cross into the path of an oncoming Ford Explorer, which was headed west, police said.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured, police said.

Warrington Township police said they were coordinating with local school districts to prepare counseling services for students on Monday. Two of the victims attended Neshaminy High School; one was a freshman while the other was a senior, police said. Police had not confirmed the schools of the other two victims.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.