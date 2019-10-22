A Chester County man abused his position as a property manager at three condominium associations, embezzling nearly $1 million that he used to cover personal and business debts and purchase a lavish home, investigators said Tuesday.
William Huyler III, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery and related offenses, court records show. He was released on $250,000 unsecured bail.
Prosecutors in Chester County have accused Huyler of improperly “co-mingling” money from the Kings Mill at Kings Grant Condominium Association in Marlton and the Goshen Valley III Condominium Association in East Goshen Township with bank accounts for his business, East Hill Property Management.
Between January 2017 and November 2018, Huyler is accused of stealing more than $982,000 from the associations, according to investigators.
Huyler’s attorney, Lee Anthony Ciccarelli, said Tuesday that his client is taking the case “very seriously.”
“And what’s important to remember is that these are allegations,” Ciccarelli said. “Every client is given every opportunity to review the case, and defend themselves with the understanding that they are innocent until proven guilty.”
Huyler “went to great lengths to hide his activity” from the associations’ boards, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He forged bank statements, changed account names and entered fictitious information, creating a “false impression that the [associations’] money was being maintained properly.”
When questioned by detectives, Huyler admitted that he created fake documents to give to the Goshen Valley III association when its members asked to see information about the bank accounts, the affidavit said.
Part of his alleged scheme involved shuffling money among bank accounts to help cover the withdrawals. That scheme involved funds belonging to the Crooked Lane Crossing condominium association in Upper Merion — Huyler faces separate charges in Montgomery County for those alleged thefts.
"This defendant used his job and access to treat the condo associations as his own bank account, Chester County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said. “The defendant’s greed and self-dealing were more important to him than his responsibility to those he stole from.”