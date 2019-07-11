Two workers were found dead in a sewer manhole in Aldan, Delaware County, police said.
A rescue operation for the pair began about 11:15 a.m. after coworkers reported the two were unresponsive in the manhole at West Rively and South Sycamore Avenues.
Rescuers pulled both workers from the manhole around noon but the men were pronounced dead at the scene, Aldan Police Chief Kenneth J. Coppola said.
It is not yet known what the workers were doing in the manhole or who their employer is.
The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating to determine how the men died.