Montgomery County authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday night in Lower Merion Township.
Around 10:43 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in the township’s Wynnewood section, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
The man’s identity was not immediately released Monday because his family had yet to be notified.
It was not immediately clear whether he was shot on the street or inside a home, or whether authorities had any idea who may have shot him and why.
Montgomery County Detectives and the Lower Merion Township Police Department are jointly conducting the homicide investigation. An autopsy was to be done Monday, authorities said.
They ask anyone with information to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368. Tips can also be submitted anonymously, they say, by using the STOPit! app on Apple and Android phones and submitting the code MONTCOPA to access the county’s version of the platform.