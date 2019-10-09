An enterprising West Chester University student apparently operated a marijuana-distribution center out of his dorm room, complete with a BB gun for protection and grassroots advertising, according to police.
"Yerrrrr if you need edibles or carts hit up your neighbor Zac in 301...,” read homemade fliers created by Zachary Given, a 19-year-old from Coatesville, as detailed in the affidavit of probable cause filed in his arrest Sunday.
Given has been charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and related offenses, court records show. He was released Wednesday morning after posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bail.
There was no indication if he had hired an attorney.
Given’s advertising was discovered last week, when West Chester University police responded to the university’s Brandywine Hall for reports of underage drinking.
While inside the dorm room where the drinking was taking place, officers encountered Given, who was sleeping. Next to Given’s bed, the officers found vape cartridges labeled as containing THC, as well as a glass bong.
They also found the stack of fliers, which urged potential buyers to contact Given through Snapchat.
Given subsequently consented to a search, which turned up THC-infused baked goods, marijuana, the BB gun, and a rough accounting by the teen of how much one student owed him for a sale of a vape cartridge.
Nancy Santos Gainer, a spokeswoman for West Chester University, said federal privacy rules prohibited her from commenting on Given’s enrollment status at the school or any discipline he may face.
In a statement, she said said that Given’s alleged actions “are not in keeping with the culture at WCU and go against the inherent values of our community.”
“As a public safety practice, the University community is often reminded, ‘If you see something, say something,’" Santos Gainer said. "The University applauds the individual who called in the tip, and WCU Police Officers who took immediate action to cease the unacceptable activity.”