A man was grazed by a bullet inside a Delaware County pet store Wednesday afternoon and another person was in custody, police said.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at Pet Valu, 4904 Edgemont Ave. in Brookhaven Borough, said Police Chief Matthew Kurten in an email. The victim sustained a graze wound to a “lower extremity” and was taken to an area hospital to be treated, Kurten said.
“One suspect is detained at this time and a firearm was recovered at the scene,” Kurten said. Both persons were customers at the store, Kurten said.
“The Brookhaven Police Department wants to stress that there is no further threat to the public at this time,” Kurten said. There was no immediate explanation for what prompted the gunfire.