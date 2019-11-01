An October barroom brawl in South Philadelphia has left two men injured, with one clinging to life. Now, police are seeking a man who they say was among the attackers.
Investigators announced Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Peter J. Ricioppo, 31, for aggravated assault and conspiracy.
Although detectives say Ricioppo participated in a larger melee that left Frank Tarantella in a coma, they do not think he attacked Tarantella, according to department spokesperson Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
Instead, Ricioppo is accused of assaulting a 32-year-old man whom police have not identified who sustained minor injuries.
“Maybe he doesn’t know he’s wanted; we don’t want to assume one way or the other,” Kinebrew said. “But he is being sought by detectives.”
Ricioppo lives on Watts Street near Oregon Avenue, not far from the scene of the fight, according to police. Detectives have tried unsuccessfully to reach him.
It remained unclear Friday what prompted the Oct. 11 brawl at Cookie’s Tavern at Alder Street and Oregon Avenue.
The unidentified victim told detectives that he was inside the tavern playing an arcade machine when someone approached him and struck him in the head, Kinebrew said. The fight spilled out into the street, where the man was attacked by at least two other people.
After the assault, investigators found Tarantella, 48, beaten and unconscious on a sidewalk.
The engineer had been drinking at Cookie’s with friends, according to Tarantella’s fiancée, Christine Lassiter. Because he sometimes stayed at a friend’s house, she didn’t suspect anything was amiss until the next morning.
Tarantella has been in a coma since the incident, suffering from brain stem damage, internal bleeding, and a fractured skull, according to his family. Lassiter and her family have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in the case.
“People know what happened,” Lassiter, 44, told The Inquirer last month. “They saw it. I know there’s people who know things who aren’t coming forward.”
Tipsters should call South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
Cookie’s Tavern is indirectly tied to a notorious 2017 incident: The son of its owner was killed in 2017 alongside another teen during a neighborhood feud. The murders shocked the city and led to simmering tensions for months in the family’s slice of South Philadelphia. The gunman, Brandon Olivieri, was found guilty and sentenced to 37 years to life in prison this July.
Staff writer Allison Steele contributed to this article.