Three arrested in Bucks County after stealing GLP-1 weight loss drugs near pharmacy, police say

Two men and a 17-year old boy are in custody after they allegedly assaulted a delivery driver and stole $16,000 worth of weight loss drugs outside a pharmacy in Bucks County, Bensalem Township Police said.

On Wednesday a delivery driver was dropping off two boxes containing the GLP-1 weight loss medications Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Trulicity at the Smart Choice Pharmacy at 1941 Street Road, Bensalem Township, when the “strong-arm robbery” occurred, police said n a news release.

The trio drove away in a gold Toyota, nearly striking a bystander filming the robbery, police said.

After 911 dispatchers were notified of the car’s location, Bensalem Township Police stopped the vehicle a few blocks away, police said.

Police said they found the boxes of stolen drugs in the car and arrested three suspects: Joshua Dupree, 41, from Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, Jahnoi Dawkins, 21, from Albany, NY, and a 17-year-old male from New York City.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects, Dupree, Dawkins, and the juvenile male, had traveled from New York to commit the crime,” police said. “Pharmacy staff reported that they had received suspicious phone calls and emails in the days leading up to the incident requesting information about the delivery order.”

The three were charged with “Robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, and related offenses,” police said.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Gallagher set bail at 10% of $150,000 for Dupree and $250,000 for Dawkins; the men were taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility. The juvenile was taken to Bucks County Youth Detention Center.