“I had a client I was working with the other day. He’s 21, he’s a rapper. He’s from Philly. His name is Drew Baby. When I say green, green as a blade of grass. I was telling him about videotaping females that you might have sexual interactions with to protect yourself from accusations of rape. I’m talking to all my male and female clients about that, because in this #MeToo era, you’ve got to be careful. ... Before you have consensual sex, get it on record. .... Because you could derail your entire career, and life.”