The diminished influence has some in the business community concerned that the city will fail to build on modest job-creation gains. From 2009 to last year, the decade between the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic, the number of jobs in Philadelphia grew by about 1.2% annually, while Boston, New York, and Atlanta posted average annual employment growth of 2% or more, according to the Center City District. New jobs in those cities have also been higher-paying, with Philadelphia’s gains coming primarily in the low-wage service sector.