A man driving a car that police suspect was involved in a shooting in Kensington that left 9 people injured fled on foot in New Jersey Wednesday night, after leading police on a winding interstate car chase, according to reports.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police spotted a dark-colored Honda Accord made between 2003 and 2007 with blue-tinted after-market headlights that police had been searching for in connection with the shooting that left 9 people shot, NBC10 reported. After police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, driving through Philadelphia and onto I-95 before crossing the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge into New Jersey.

The pursuit continued down Route 73 into Evesham, New Jersey, where the driver pulled into a funeral home parking lot and took off on foot.

Evesham Township Police arrested the man, who was not identified, without incident in the lot, Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller wrote on Facebook. Police searched for a second suspect, but were unable to find anyone or confirm that there had been a second person in the car, Miller wrote.

The man who was taken into custody was being questioned as a person of interest in the weekend shooting, as well as an October shooting in Kensington, NBC10 reported. As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed and the Honda was towed back to Philadelphia to be searched for evidence.

On Saturday night, shooters hopped out of a car and fired into a crowd on busy Kensington and Allegheny avenues, injuring nine people. The shooters fired at least 40 shots and five of the victims were critically wounded.

At least two gunmen had fired into the crowd near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Philadelphia Police were able to link the Honda to Saturday’s shooting, along with a shooting around the corner on the 3100 block of Kensington in October. That shooting left a 27-year-old man critically injured.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said that all nine people who were wounded — eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 40 — had been upgraded to stable condition.

The shooting Saturday caused a wave of outcry from Kensington community representatives, many of whom feel the neighborhood has been left to deal with systemic problems, including one of the country’s largest open-air drug markets and the pervasive violence that often accompanies it.

An Inquirer analysis found that within a five-minute walk of the Kensington and Allegheny intersection — where the shooting happened — more than 300 people have been shot since 2015.