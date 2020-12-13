Two women, ages 35 and 24, died Sunday when their vehicles collided on the outer drive of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Summerdale section of the city, Philadelphia police said.
Investigators said that the impact from the crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the Boulevard’s intersection with Bridge Street, sent one of the cars careening into a utility pole and then into a tree. The other car also smashed into a tree.
About an hour later, a 36-year old man died when his Jeep veered off the road on the 3200 block of Kip Street in Kensington and struck a parked vehicle.
Authorities had not released the identities of any of drivers as of Sunday evening.